Gillies cements Chatteris Town FC fifth spot

Chatteris Town FC have finished their season in fifth place after Saturday’s final game of the season.

The Lilies drew at West Wratting 1-1.

Craig Gillies, who topped the first team scoring charts way out in front with 36 goals, converted a bullet header.

Chatteris Town ended up with 59 points from 34 games in the Cambs Kershaw Premier, with a goal difference of +32.

They were nine points short of Eaton Socon in fourth position and 26 points adrift of champions Hardwick.

The Reserves secured third place in Mead Plant & Grab 1B, beating Swavesey Institute 5-2.

Goals came from Matthews, Blanchflower and a Brittin hat-trick.