Goal joy for Burnley 18th birthday boy Limb at former club Wisbech

Former Fenman forward Harry Limb scored for Burnley in a fairytale return to Wisbech Town FC.

Limb, who moved to the Clarets earlier this year, scored the first goal for Burnley’s Development Squad who beat Wisbech 2-1 in Tuesday night’s game which entertained 407 spectators, a record for a friendly at the Elgood’s ground.

Wisbech v Burnley football action

Limb had just celebrated his 18th birthday on match day and couldn’t have asked for a better present.

Limb’s strike received applause from both home and away fans, his third goal in as many games.

Alex Beck levelled for Wisbech but Premier League side Burnley used their top flight nous and grabbed the winner.

The Clarets’ Wisbech Town game was added to their under-23 team’s pre-season fixture list when they signed Limb and then followed that with a game against Norwich’s U23 team at their Colney training ground on Friday.

Wisbech v Burnley football action

Limb said: “The last few months at Burnley have been good. We ended the season with a good win but unfortunately missed out on winning the league (Youth Alliance).

“I’m now focusing on being as fit as I can and doing my best to improve.”