Hall goal settles March-Wisbech memorial derby

Ladies Brian Lake

Memorial Cup

March Town 0

Wisbech Town 1

March and Wisbech contested a close and physical game at the GER on Sunday.

Both teams gave debuts to three players – the Hares Natasha Lane, Naomi McGarvie and Claire Watts; and Wisbech Emma Woods, Katie Garner and Chloe Riches.

Wisbech had the better of the first half and Leah Hall scored a great goal from 25 yards.

In the second half the Hares were the more dominant.

But the closest they came was when Shannon Kelly hit the post.

Pictured: March’s Naomi McGarvie on the ball (photo: Jon Sharpe).