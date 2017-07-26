Hall goal settles March-Wisbech memorial derby

Ladies Brian Lake
Memorial Cup
March Town 0
Wisbech Town 1
March and Wisbech contested a close and physical game at the GER on Sunday.
Both teams gave debuts to three players – the Hares Natasha Lane, Naomi McGarvie and Claire Watts; and Wisbech Emma Woods, Katie Garner and Chloe Riches.
Wisbech had the better of the first half and Leah Hall scored a great goal from 25 yards.
In the second half the Hares were the more dominant.
But the closest they came was when Shannon Kelly hit the post.
Pictured: March’s Naomi McGarvie on the ball (photo: Jon Sharpe).
