Hares extend lead at top as Livvi nets four

S Tech North League

Swineshead Institute 3

March Town 7

The Hares extended their lead at the top of the S Tech North League to seven points and their unbeaten record to 10 games.

Livvi Hodges scored after two minutes in an entertaining game, only for Swineshead to quickly level.

Five minutes before the interval, a Hares counter-attack led to Hodges scoring a second before Swineshead equalised on the stroke of half-time to make it 2-2.

The hosts took the lead after the break before Sydney Davis played a great ball through to player-of-the-match Hodges to complete her hat-trick.

A few minutes later she scored a fourth from a free kick.

Substitute Gemma Ramsey notched her first goal in competitive football with a belter into the top corner to make it 5-3.

Shannon Kelly then scored a penalty after a handball and a Pollyanna Harvey header made the final score 7-3.

March Town are now seven points in front of Wisbech St Mary and eight ahead of Wisbech with just six games remaining.

The Hares play Swineshead on Sunday in the reverse encounter at the GER.

LYNN SUNDAY League

Fleet 3

March Saracens 4

March made a dramatic comeback in this entertaining game in the Lynn Sunday League.

Saracens fell behind early on after some sloppy defending and found themselves 3-1 down at the break with Ash Taylor getting himself on the scoresheet after good work from Matthew Smalley.

This gave Saracens some hope going into the second period.

Saracens stepped up their game and were back in it when Rhys Howell set up Taylor for his second.

Two further strikes from Taylor wrapped the game up to earn him the man-of-the-match award.

