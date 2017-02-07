Harry’s hat-trick gets Wisbech Town FC back on form

Kirby Muxloe 0 Wisbech Town 4

A Harry Limb hat-trick got Wisbech Town back to winning ways on Saturday.

Billy Smith opened the scoring with a free kick on just six minutes at Ratby Lane.

Youngster Limb, who has attracted the attentions of Premier League Swansea City, added to his goal tally with a treble on 15, 17 and 91 (penalty) minutes. The result keeps the Fenmen in eighth spot in the ChromaSport United Counties League Premier Division.

Next Saturday Wisbech host Leicester Nirvana and on Monday they clash with Cambridge City in the Cambs Invitation Cup semi-finals at Westwood Road, St Ives.

Thurlow Nunn League

First Division

Woodbridge Town 5 March Town United 0

The Hares crashed to their second successive 5-0 defeat.

Next Saturday 16th-place March have a derby at King’s Lynn Town Res.

Att: 88.

Wisbech St Mary, who had no weekend game and are in 11th spot, travel to Ely City on Tuesday in the Cambs Invitation Cup semi-finals.

Junior Invitation Cup 1st Rd

Fulbourn Institute Ladies 4 March Town Ladies 3

A young Hares team put in a strong performance as Louise Barbour had a goal disallowed in a goalless first half.

Fulbourn stormed into a 3-0 lead on 65 minutes. Debutant Ella Nutter set up Barbour who rounded the keeper and scored but Fulbourn scored a fourth soon after. Emma Frost stabbed in a shot and an Emma Searle (PoM) penalty made it 4-3.

Cambs League 5b

Marchester United 5 Benwick Athletic Res 3

In a close game, Marchester took an early lead, only for Rikki-Lee Marr to equalise after a great through ball from Lee Bailey.

Marchester scored twice more before Bailey scored a peach from 30 yards. Marchester got another two before Jacob Gray scored late from a volley.

March Saracens 5 Fleet 0

Hard work paid dividends as Saracens progressed to the semi-final of the Queen Elizabeth Cup in the King’s Lynn Sunday League.

MoM striker Adrian Watson poked home from close range, followed by goals from James Schunmann and Ash Taylor by the break.

In the second half further goals came via a penalty converted by captain Dan Smethurst and a fine strike from Dan Blake.