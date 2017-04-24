Harvey completes March Ladies comeback

S Tech League North

P&L Diamonds 2 March Town Ladies 3

The Hares played good football throughout a bruising encounter but found themselves 0-2 down with 25 minutes to go.

Shannon Kelly had already hit the post, when Emma Searle scored from a 25 yard free-kick to reduce the deficit. Kelly then equalised with a looping shot over the keeper and the Hares continued to push for the win.

An excellent Emma Frost centre was turned in by Pollyanna Harvey to secure the points on 85 minutes and keep the Hares clear at the top with three games to go.

Manager Gary Davis said: “The team continued to play open football even when 2-0 down and full credit for their effort and belief in turning the game around.”

Peterborough Junior Alliance League U14

March Park Rangers 0 Wisbech Acorns 1

This was an excellent game of football throughout with both teams creating chances, and both keepers making good saves. The game was won with a goal in the first three minutes.

MoM Park joint winners: Ben Jupp, Norjus Koncegus, and Jonathon Marsh.

March Park Rangers 1 Stamford Reds 3

This was a really good close game. March took the lead with a fine goal by Berzan Gokman, but the visitors scored twice before half-time, and a third from a breakaway.

March were guilty in the second half of several missed chances.

Park MoM: Kallum Jupp.

Under 12 girls

March Park Rangers 2 March Town Athletic 4

Rangers produced one of their best team displays of the season on Saturday in a closely fought game against local rivals March Town.

Town took an early lead but Rangers soon equalised with a shot by Keira Swanson. Town later scored two more goals, Rangers fought back at half-time to pull it back to 2-3 with a cracking strike form Swanson, but Town scored in the last minutes to secure the win.

PoM: Leoni McDougall.

