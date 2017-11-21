Hat-tricks versus Bourne mean March Soccer School stay top

Peterborough Alliance Youth League Under-15
March Park Rangers 2 Stamford Whites 1
Again March made really hard work of sealing victory.
They had the majority of the play but wasted endless chances. March took the lead midway through the first half with a terrific strike from Dalton ‘DJ’ Moore.
Stamford equalised just before the interval with a sloppy own goal. March again dominated the second half and a terrific strike from Todd Gray-Essen sealed victory.
MoM: Dalton Moore.
Under-14
March Soccer School 11 Bourne 0
March recorded a demolition to stay top.
An exceptionally disciplined midfield display saw Duke Higham and, secondly, Dan Cave grab first half hat-tricks. Second half was much the same and Cave added 2, Josh Kirby smashed in a brace and MoM Jack Hayes lobbed the keeper from 25 yards.
All in all a great team display and credit to the defence for recording their fourth clean sheet in five.
Wisbech SM 1 Spalding 6
A great performance against the predicted league winners.
WSM gave them a challenge, with great passing and team work. Goal: Josh Wilkinson-Swain. PoM: Callum Stiff.
March Park Rangers U13 Girls 2 Cottenham United 2
Rangers took part in an even match on Saturday with both teams producing some good football.
Rangers scored twice through Lois Lane and Bethany Kent. Player of the match: Alice James.
Peterborough League
Premier Division
Sutton Bridge U 3
Whittlesey Ath 2
Goals from Matthew Eaton 2 and Robert Hook sealed victory for Sutton.
Division One
Tydd St Mary 5
Netherton Utd R 2
Goals: Jake Clitheroe 2, Eddy Pentney 3.
