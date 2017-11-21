Hat-tricks versus Bourne mean March Soccer School stay top

Peterborough Alliance Youth League Under-15

March Park Rangers 2 Stamford Whites 1

Again March made really hard work of sealing victory.

They had the majority of the play but wasted endless chances. March took the lead midway through the first half with a terrific strike from Dalton ‘DJ’ Moore.

Stamford equalised just before the interval with a sloppy own goal. March again dominated the second half and a terrific strike from Todd Gray-Essen sealed victory.

MoM: Dalton Moore.

Under-14

March Soccer School 11 Bourne 0

March recorded a demolition to stay top.

An exceptionally disciplined midfield display saw Duke Higham and, secondly, Dan Cave grab first half hat-tricks. Second half was much the same and Cave added 2, Josh Kirby smashed in a brace and MoM Jack Hayes lobbed the keeper from 25 yards.

All in all a great team display and credit to the defence for recording their fourth clean sheet in five.

Wisbech SM 1 Spalding 6

A great performance against the predicted league winners.

WSM gave them a challenge, with great passing and team work. Goal: Josh Wilkinson-Swain. PoM: Callum Stiff.

March Park Rangers U13 Girls 2 Cottenham United 2

Rangers took part in an even match on Saturday with both teams producing some good football.

Rangers scored twice through Lois Lane and Bethany Kent. Player of the match: Alice James.

Peterborough League

Premier Division

Sutton Bridge U 3

Whittlesey Ath 2

Goals from Matthew Eaton 2 and Robert Hook sealed victory for Sutton.

Division One

Tydd St Mary 5

Netherton Utd R 2

Goals: Jake Clitheroe 2, Eddy Pentney 3.