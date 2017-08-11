Hodges nets March Ladies winner over Hungate

Ladies friendly

March Town 2 Hungate Rovers 1

March took the lead in less than a minute when a cross from Livvi Hodges deceived the Hungate keeper and went into the net.

The Hares looked strong in the first half but Rovers equalised on 35 minutes when Kelsey McKenna kept onside and finished well.

In the second half, Rovers played some good football with Sharpe making a couple of good saves. On 85 minutes, Chas Miller threaded through a pass for Hodges to get the winner with a one-on-one with the keeper. Hares PoM: Livvi Hodges.