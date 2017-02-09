Holders Tydd St Mary into final

Spalding Inter Services Trophy Semi-Final

Tydd St Mary 4 Crowland Town Reserves 1

The holders Saints reached the final thanks to goals from Jordan Ainslie, Scott Pemberton, James Woods (2).

The Saints were forced to move the venue to the Thomas Clarkson 3G pitch in Wisbech due to the poor condition of the home pitch.

Under 18

MSS 4 Oundle Town 0

MSS marched into the PFA Cup semi-final with another all round strong team performance.

A clean sheet for Will Curtis and goals struck by Allen, Conyard and Revell.

Under 16

March Park Rangers 9 FC Olden 5

Rangers won a high scoring exhibition match against a touring side. Dom Webb led the way with three, Joe McNamara 2 and a goal each for Brad Lawrence, Terry Davis, Jack Stockdale and Jamie Gray-Eason.

Both teams congratulate Sara Allington on refereeing her first match.

Under 14

Holbeach Girls 0 MSS Girls 7

A dominant performance and convincing win from the March Soccer School young ladies. A solid defence kept Holbeach from any real threat. Goals from Georgia Stimson (5), Millie Vail and Charlotte Mould.

Under 12

MSS 4 Oundle Town 3

Some fine goals from Archie Cullum (2), Bailey Yeomans and Alex Neve following some good passing moves sealed the points.

Under 12 girls

Wisbech St Mary 3 March Park Rangers 1

Rangers dominated for the majority of this entertaining game.

WSM took the lead in the first half with Rangers equalising in the second with a goal from Keira Swanson. PoM was Ruby Murfitt.