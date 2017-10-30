Holders Tydd St Mary triumph to reach Spalding Inter Services trophy semi

Spalding Inter Services Trophy First Round

Old Doningtonians 0 Tydd St. Mary FC 6

Tydd St. Mary started their defence of the Spalding Inter Services trophy on Saturday with a resounding away win to put them into the Semi-Final.

In blustery conditions, both teams were struggling with the wind, but The Saints were getting the ball down and playing patient football on the deck. They were rewarded after 25 minutes when a loose ball in the box following a corner was pounced upon by Karl Smith to smash home for 1-0.

Just before half time Tydd made it 2-0 when Jake Clitheroe was brought down in the box and fired home the resulting penalty.

The Saints came out for the second half with the wind at their backs and it was not long before they made it 3-0. Dan Piccaver leapt the tallest from a corner to head home.

Clitheroe made it 4-0 with a great goal and then Eddy Pentney fired home a well-executed free kick into the bottom left hand corner. The final goal was just before the end when Stu Brown fired in his first goal for the first team from a corner.

Peterborough League Premier Division: Sutton Bridge United A - A AFC Stanground.

Spalding Inter-Services Cup: Crowland T 2 Long Sutton 5.

Division Two: FC Parson Drove 1 Bretton NE 2.

Division Three: Leverington Res 3 Stamford Bel R 2.

Division Four: Long Sutton Res 5 Feeder Rs 0; Whittlesey Athletic ‘B’ 6 Tydd St M Res 1.

Division Five: Premiair R v Leverington A P-P.

PFA Senior Cup: Leverington Sports 0 Netherton United 6.

Peterborough

Junior Alliance

March Soccer School battled their way to a deserved point in a 1-1 draw away to Werrington.

Despite falling behind with time running out the boys in blue continued to believe and MoM Duke Higham found space to fire in the equaliser with the last kick of the game.

Results – Saturday

Creake Shield: Wimblington 3 Tuddenham 4.

John Ablett Cup: Milton A 3 Chatteris Town 0; Outwell Swifts Res 4 Wisbech Town Acorns 3 (AET); Papworth R 4 Wisbech St Mary B 4 (pen 5-3); The Eagle 4 Benwick Athletic 0.

Haigh & Peck Cup: Benwick Res 1 Histon H’nets 7; Marchester United 1 Longstanton 5; Wicken 6 March Soccer Academy 3.

Kershaw Premier: Hemingfords U 2 Chatteris Town 0.

Senior B: March Town Utd Res 0 Gt Chishill 3.

Mead Plant & Grab 1B: Chatteris T Res 1 AFC Barley Mow 1.

2B: March Rangers Soham United R ; Swavesey Inst’e Manea Utd ; Wisbech St M A Doddington Utd .

3B: Somersham Tn R Chatteris Fen Tigers .

4B: Coldham Utd Huntingdon U Res ; Wisbech T Ac’s Res Isleham U R .

5B: Cottenham A Chatteris Fen Tigers Res .