Hungate Rovers FC celebrates 40th year with anniversary party

Hungate Rovers FC has just reached its 40th year as a local football club, based in Emneth, near Wisbech.
To celebrate their success – as possibly one of the oldest established youth football clubs in the area – Rovers are holding an anniversary party at Mendis in Wisbech, on Saturday. The club hopes that many past players and members will attend the celebration event.
Tickets are still available from current committee members. For more information contact Hungate chairman, Lorraine Hodgson, at yellows1097@gmail.
