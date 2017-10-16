It’s Over for Chatteris Town Bullen Cup visitors

Cliff Bullen Challenge Cup

Chatteris Town 2

Over Sports 0

The Lilies needed extra-time to seal a fine home return against fiery opponents.

A 94th-minute Josh Brittin effort may have been unfair on the visitors, who were lively and competitive throughout, but when clean through, smacked the crossbar.

But Brittin redeemed himself three minutes into extra-time to help his side claim a first win under the leadership of Sean McKay and Stuart Porter, slotting home following a neat Ben Amery pass through an open midfield.

And the result was put beyond doubt when a tiring Over crumbled as the advancing Liam Birch’s right-sided shot managed to fall through the goalkeeper’s grasp.

Chances weren’t aplenty for Town, apart from teasing crosses and inviting set-pieces, plus numerous chipped attempts from Amery, which nearly paid off in the end.

Over were worth their place as Kershaw Senior A front-runners and did cause threat to the Lilies back-line, a header bouncing onto the woodwork midway through the first-half.

Spending the majority of the tie with ten men didn’t help when Brittin was stamped on, enabling Town to exploit on the attack.

Lilies: Ben Collett, Jacob Butler, Scott Callaghan, Simon Howard ©, Adam Parmenter, Aidan Hollis, Josh Dodman, Scott Taylor (sub Liam Birch, 81’), Ben Amery, Alex Ashley (sub Gary Smith, 60’), Josh Brittin (sub Stuart Porter, 113’).

Goals: Chatteris Town – Brittin (93’), Birch (116’).

Cautions: Chatteris Town – Dodman (foul), Ashley.

Referee: Peter Allen.

l Wisbech Town Acorns succumbed to their first defeat of the season in the Lower Junior Cup away to Fordham Reserves.

Despite hitting the post early on, the hosts took the lead before Kensey Carter equalised. A sucker punch goal early in the second half saw Fordham progress to the next round.

Manager Karl Schultz said: “We were nowhere near good enough against Fordham. Credit where it’s due, they defended well, but to lose in that manner was a real kick in the teeth.

“We picked up a couple of injuries which I’m hoping aren’t long term, especially with some big matches coming up in the next month.”