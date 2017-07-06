Josh relishing his Wisbech Town return

Josh Ford is relishing being back at Wisbech Town as the new football season draws ever closer.

The striker is no stranger to the Elgoods Fenland Stadium, having played for the club back in 2014/15.

But having left the Fenmen for pastures new at Holbeach, Ford is delighted to be back on familiar territory.

Ford said: “When you leave a club, sometimes you think the grass is greener on the other side.

“I never wanted to go but at the same time with what was going on I didn’t want to be part of a struggling team.

“I enjoyed my two years at Holbeach but now I’m so glad to be back because I played some of my best football last time I was here.”

Ford admitted that the respect he holds for manager Dick Creasey was a big reason for him coming back.

“Wisbech is a big club with great fans, but a manager like Dick makes it a lot easier. As soon as I knew he was interested my decision was made.

“He is respected by everyone and his man-management is great. He knows how to talk to players and who to put an arm around if they need it.

“Bunny (Martin Bunce) has also come in and he’s a very, very good coach and very switched on and I think Dick and him will work very well together.”

Prior to joining Wisbech the first time, the 26-year-old played for Boston Town before winning the league with Spalding United.

He returns to Wisbech having notched 52 goals in 88 appearances for the Tigers.

On his last spell with the Fenmen, which yielded 21 goals, Ford said: “If I hadn’t missed eight weeks with a broken foot, I wonder how many goals I could have scored.”