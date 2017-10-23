’Keeper Jordan named as new Chatteris boss

Former Wisbech Town goalkeeper Lea Jordan was confirmed as the new Chatteris Town boss soon after the Lilies’ Cambs Kershaw Premier Division 2-5 defeat to Linton Granta, a lift to dampened team morale.

A first-half capitulation on Saturday had cost the Lilies this contest against an in-form opposition.

Since winning against Town on September 16 in a five-goal thriller, Linton have only lost once, and they proved their momentum from the off.

Four goals in 27 minutes was the ingredient to Granta’s recipe, pushing their opponents deep into their own half early, their constant pressure paying dividends.

Andrew Palmer, the hat-trick hero in the previous fixture, hit an early double, the second deflecting kindly into Ben Collett’s bottom-right to silence the home crowd, with strikes from Ben Woolley and Chris Palmer adding to the visitors’ tally before the interval.

It could have been worse if it wasn’t for the generous linesman, with Collett acting as Chatteris’ saviour throughout as he was forced into some fine stops to deny further embarrassment.

A different approach sparked some fight into the Lilies as they attacked the home supporters, with Alex Ashley’s delightful top-corner strike reducing the arrears on 58 minutes.

The optimism a goal can bring to a team was short-lived, Linton seeing a one-on-one skew wide of the mark and a flurry of attempts scuppered by the impressive Town shot-stopper.

In the end, an inevitable fifth came after some poor defending allowed Simon Greathead to poke the ball over the line despite the best efforts of a goal-line clearance.

That didn’t stop Aidan Hollis adding a late consolation, but as Lea Jordan was confirmed as the new boss soon after the result, the time has come for new ideas to lift a dampened team morale.

Lilies: Ben Collett, Scott Taylor, Scott Callaghan, Mark Samways, Dean Saunders, Aidan Hollis, Josh Dodman, Gary Smith, Josh Brittin, Alex Ashley, Ben Matthews (capt., sub Liam Birch). Unused sub: Porter.

Goals: Chatteris Town – Ashley (58’), Hollis (90’). Linton Granta – A.Palmer (6’ and 16’), Woolley (19’), C.Palmer (27’), Greathead (86’).

Cautions: Chatteris Town – Callaghan (foul), Hollis (foul).

Referee: Wayne Bright.