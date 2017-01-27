Keeper Sharpe stars for March in Cambridge cup clash

March Town Ladies 0

Cambridge Utd Ladies 12

(Ladies Cambridgeshire

Invitation Cup)

The Hares hosted Cambridge United, leaders of the WPL SE Division.

Bolstered by a big crowd, March Town held their own for the first 25 minutes, with some great saves from PoM Tori Sharpe.

United scored soon after and despite some committed defending, March were losing 0-5 at half-time.

United piled on the pressure in the second half, but the Hares never gave up. Manager Gary Davis was proud of his team, saying: “We learnt a lot from this game and not many teams at our level get the opportunity to play against opponents from the third tier of ladies’ football.”

March Park Rangers U16s 5 Foxton U16s 0

Rangers beat the frost to record an impressive win to move back into top spot.

After some great early saves from man of the match Terry Davis, Dom Webb and Brad Lawrence soon made it 2-0. Jamie Gray-Esson’s hat-trick ensured no way back. Joe McNamara’s shot from distance looked to have crept in, but the referee disagreed. Brandon Pearce pulled the strings in midfield with three assists.

Netherton 2

March Park Rangers 2

(S-Tech League U12 Girls)

March trailed 1-0 at half time.

In the second half March played some really good football. MoM Keira Swanson netted a fine individual goal and an excellent free kick. Netherton equalised minutes from the end.