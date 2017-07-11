Kieran’s late goal seals perfect Wisbech Town FC summer start

Kieran Hamilton’s late goal gave Wisbech Town a perfect start to their pre-season on Saturday.

The Fenmen won 1-0 at Histon FC on a hot summer’s day at the Glassworld Stadium.

Fenmen starting XI: Martin, Kisla, Smith, Wilson, Stevens, Fairweather, Darguzas, Murphy, Ford, Buzas, Frew.

Subs: Flanz, Cousins, Emmington, Knight, Hamilton, Jakutis, Kilby, Withers.

Unfortunately, due to opponents Old Leake not being able to raise a side, the corresponding Reserve friendly was postponed.

Next Saturday, Wisbech host Ely City FC, KO 1pm.

Cup draws have been made for local sides Wisbech and March Town United.

In the FA Cup extra preliminary round on Saturday, August 5, Wisbech are away to Step 5 Biggleswade FC, who groundshare with Step 3 Biggleswade 1874.

Winners will be at home to Spalding United.

FA Vase, 1st qualifying round: Wisbech – Bye; March v Peterborough Northern Star.

2nd qualifying round: Wisbech away to winners of Bourne Town/Harborough Town on Saturday, September 23.

Signing or recommitting for March Town FC are Jack Rawson, Dave Abbott, Archie Murfitt, Jack McLoughlin and Ollie Cooper.