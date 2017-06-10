King Power: Wisbech St Mary win 7-a-side Leicester City tournament

Wisbech St Mary ‘Yellow’ U10, managed by Craig Kitching, represented the area in the prestigious 7-a-side Leicester City tournament held at the King Power Stadium.

Against teams from around the country, they performed outstandingly well to win the tournament with a 1-0 final win against one of the largest West Midlands football clubs, Withymoor Colts. The hosts ensured every team had a memorable day with tours of the dressing rooms and shows by the five time Football Freestyle World record holder, Daniel Cutting.

Pictured are the winners with their medals and trophy.

lHungate Rovers U11s are looking for players to join the squad to play in the Mid-Norfolk League, if you are interested contact Chris on 07743 354462.