King’s Lynn chase March Town striker Allen

King’s Lynn Town Reserves are chasing the signature of highly-rated March Town United teenage striker Toby Allen.

Allen has hit seven goals in 11 appearances for the Thurlow Nunn Division One Hares this season.

March boss Mel Mattless confirmed last week that a seven-day approach for the 17 year-old county player has been received from the Linnets.

The Norfolk outfit today (Monday, Oct 9) signed former Norwich City striker Grant Holt, and they already have on their books former Cambridge United forward Michael Gash and experienced non-league poacher Leon Mettam, so it will be their Reserves side who will have an eye on Allen.

March Town United 1 Swaffham Town 1

A strike from Casey Logan earned March’s sixth deadlock in 11 games against fellow draw specialists Swaffham Town in Thurlow Nunn Division One on Saturday.

Matthew Blackford fired the Pedlars in front after 23 minutes, volleying home from 12 yards but Swaffham unable to capitalise on the advantage despite numerous attempts.

Swaffham then had a player sent-off for the second successive game after Luis Duarte saw red for what appeared to be an inconspicuous tangle of legs.

Attendance: 65.

Wisbech St Mary 2 Norwich CBS 4

Jack Friend netted late Saints goals on 81 and 84 minutes but it was not enough to avoid defeat.

Att: 68.