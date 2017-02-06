King’s Lynn Town stalemate at home to promotion-chasing Leamington

King’s Lynn Town made it four points out of a possible six in the space of a few days against promotion-chasing sides at The Walks.

Southern League Premier Division

King’s Lynn Town 0 Leamington 0

The Linnets asked the questions for the majority of this encounter, but the Brakes showed just why they’ve got the best defensive record in the Southern League with a stubborn rearguard display.

Setchell said: “They’re chasing a chasing a championship and we’re trying to salvage some pride from the season and I genuinely believe we showed more fight than them today.

“We showed a lot more heart, a little bit more determination in the tackle and certainly a little bit more ambition with us being the home side.

“But Leamington did what they do well. They work hard, grind it out and don’t give much away.

“They wait to find a weakness in a team but they didn’t find one in us today and I don’t think my goalkeeper has had one save to make.”

Setchell opted to start with the same starting XI that blew away Slough Town on the Tuesday night.

Ryan Hawkins saw his first time volley gratefully caught by visiting goalkeeper Tony Breeden midway through the first half.

The visitors rarely got out of their own half in the opening 25 minutes.

Breeden was then caught out of his goal on the left touchline after racing across to twice try and clear the ball, but Michael Clunan’s attempt to embarrass him dropped well wide of the net.

Leamington’s only opportunity of the game came on the stroke of half-time when Courtney Baker-Richardson headed a Ryan Powell corner over the woodwork.

The Linnets continued to hold the upper hand at the start of the second period when a mazy run into the box by Shaun McWilliams was eventually cleared for a corner.

Brakes goalkeeper Tony Breeden was then at full-stretch to push away a piledriver from Sam Warburton early in the second half.

Lynn felt they should have had a penalty when Kurtis Revan was felled in the box and, despite allowing an advantage, referee Mr Cutworth brought play back for an earlier infringement and Lynn were awarded a free-kick outside the box instead.

The Brakes displayed little attacking thrust but another clean sheet ensured that they have only conceded eight goals on their travels all season.

Lynn: Street, Zielonka (Hilliard 84), Fryatt, Gaughran, Ward, Quigley (Smith 74), Clunan, McWilliams, Hawkins, Revan (Stevenson 59), Warburton. Subs not used: Yong and Edge.

Booked: Gaughran

Leamington: Breeden, Taundry, Gudger, Magunda, Hood, Mace, Powell (Gregory 68), Pond, Baker-Richardson, Gittings, Obeng (Thompson-Brown 84). Subs not used: Goddard, George, Naylor.

Booked: Gudger

Attendance: 601.

Referee: Mr H. Cutmore (Peterborough).