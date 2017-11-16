Kirk is on the Ball for March Park Rangers

Peterborough & District Youth League U15
Spalding Whites 2
March Park Rangers 3
March made really hard work of winning and never really got going against a very packed home defence.
Their approach work was good throughout but broke down near the penalty area. March scored just before half-time with a fine header from Robert Shepherd. They increased their lead straight after the interval through Berzan Gokman. Spalding pulled one back with an excellent free kick, and equalised soon after from a corner. March sealed victory with a last minute goal from Kirk Ball.
MoM: Todd Gray-Essen.
Under 14
WSM 2 Bourne 1
Wisbech St Mary scored their first goal within a few minutes from kick-off.
Goals from Josh Wilkinson-Swain and Brendon Wright. PoM: Will Tilsley.
