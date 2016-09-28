Kit sponsor for Benwick

Cambs Leaguers Benwick Athletic pictured above in their new kit supplied by local sponsor M&A Doocey.
Football reports continued from page 87
Under 18
March Soccer School 3
Glinton & Northborough 2
In cup action, March beat opposition who are two League Divisions above.
Heroic MSS goals bagged by Ben Watson, Rob Conyard, Toby Allen. Player of match: Luke Cable.
Squad: Allen, Bird, Cable, Conyard, Curtis, Halls, Hayes, Hinton, Neville, J. Monaghan, J. Monaghan, Revell, Watson, Wesley.
