Late final Yaxley goal foils Wisbech Town

A late Yaxley winner denied Wisbech Town FC United Counties League Cup glory on Bank Holiday Monday.

The Fenmen were looking forward to adding a trophy to their strong end of season which saw them finish sixth in the UCL on Saturday.

Ross Watson got the decisive goal at Peterborough Sports FC after Liam Adams had levelled and both sides had been reduced to ten men.

There was a lengthy delay as former Wisbech player Matt Sparrow collided with the infill boards around the ground. An ambulance was called as medics could not move Sparrow, who was eventually taken to hospital

Yaxley top scorer Dan Cotton put the Cuckoos ahead at the end of the first half.

Adams lashed in the equaliser from just outside the Yaxley penalty box on 62 minutes.

Billy Smith, Michael Frew and Adams all went close, then Yaxley’s Wayne Morris was sent off for a stamp.

But Fenmen forward Frew also received an early bath when he was sent off for picking up two yellow cards after 76 minutes.

With just eight minutes to go Watson scored the winner for the third-spot side from close range.