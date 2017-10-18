Leonie and Keira lead Wisbech St Mary girls goal spree

Under 13 girls

Haverhill 0 WSM 16

Saints went goal crazy against a new Haverhill Rovers team.

In a dominant display the girls were only stopped from scoring more by the impressive Haverhill keeper. Leonie McDougall and Keira Swanson led the way with five goals each. Chelsea Cooper 4, Leonor Moriera and Millie McClagish completed a great day.

March Pk Rgrs 0 Yaxley 6

Park Rangers put in a good performance with plenty of chances but lost to a strong, experienced, team.

Player of the match: Ruby Murfitt.

Peterborough

Junior Alliance

March Soccer School went on a goal rampage, defeating G & N Black 17–0 in a one-sided affair.

Goals from Dan Cave (6), Duke Higham (3), Joseph Tully (3), Jack Dawson (2) and singles from Jack Hayes, Kieran Goodwin and Josh Kirby. Full respect to the under-strength opposition who never gave up.

MoM: Eliot Davis-Trundle, was superb in defence and pushing forward.