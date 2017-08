Have your say

Leverington U7 Youth Football Club are pictured in their new match kits and jackets.

These have been kindly sponsored by MKD Recruit Ltd for the 2017/2018 season.

From left: Rickie Trundle (coach), Rio Lloyd, Alfie Clifton, Jake Trundle, Kyan Griffiths, Mike Johnson (managing director of MKD Recruit Ltd), Frankie Watts, Caleb Chapman, Oliver Edwards, Andy Watts (coach).