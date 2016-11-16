Lowe strikes winner for cup holders Tydd St Mary

ChromaSport & Trophies Intermediate Shield

Whittlesey Athletic A 0

Tydd St Mary 1

Managers Carl Wilson and Dan Monaghan were impressed with the performance as Tydd ground out a hard-fought victory.

Tydd, as holders of the Shield, were playing Whittlesey A for the first time since they both met in the final back in May.

The goal came in the 32nd minute from a well cleared corner which set The Saints on a quick counter attack.

Free flowing football followed between brothers Nick and Jordan Ainslie which climaxed in a fine pass from Jordan Ainslie finding Tim Lowe for a trademark calm finish into the bottom corner.

Whittlesey could have taken the game to extra time if not for some excellent defending from the whole team and a colossal performance from the centre half partnership of Karl Smith and Josh Slater.

Captain Will Kirkham added: “I’ve never been more proud of an all-round team performance, yes we rode our luck at times but sometimes in football you make your own luck! As for our goal, it’s the best breakaway goal I’ve ever seen.”

Cambs 2B

Upwell first team managed to exact revenge on Brampton Reserves for their 2-1 defeat earlier in the season in emphatic 5-1 fashion as Upwell closed within two points of the visitors with 3 games in hand.

Despite a nervy start, Anth Horn got on the end of Ivaylo Raychev’s cut back just before the 15-minute mark.

Horn returned the favour and put the pacey winger through to round the keeper and place into an empty net.

The in-form Portuguese winger Mario Santos picked up a loose ball and placed the ball past a seemingly helpless Brampton keeper.

Brampton got a goal back before half-time, but after the restart Raychev grabbed his second after running onto Vasile Trif’s flick-on to make it 4-1.

The Brampton keeper punched Trif’s free kick into his own net.

The keeper received his marching orders for retaliation against Horn. Both players were sent off.

Upwell manager Karl Schultz said: “It was a huge three points gained as we continue to build momentum.”

Cambs 4B

Upwell Reserves played their first game after Harry Griffin resigned in division 4b and lost 12-0 to Fordham Reserves.

Schultz commented: “The club as a whole has shown great loyalty and banded together to fill a full team.”

Youngster Griffin, who’d stepped up from the A team managerial position in the summer, struggled to replicate his team’s success in a more competitive league, and decided to call it a day on Saturday night.

In the interim, Tiago Almeida and injured first team captain Matt Thomas will take over.

Any interest in the position, please contact Schultz on 07835708498.