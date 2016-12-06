Luke nets on debut in March’s longest trip

Leiston 2

March Town United 4

Luke Whyatt got a goal on his debut away at Leiston, which is the Hares’ longest journey of the season.

Rob Conyard added two and Jack Brand also got on the scoresheet.

The win leaves March 15th in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division, and they travel to Whitton United next Saturday.

Att: 26.

March Town Ladies 2 P&L Motor Diamonds 1

March Town Ladies put in an impressive performance in the League Cup.

The Hares were unable to score in the first half despite lots of possession but PoM Jade Pointer set up Emma Frost to score from the edge of the area on 60 minutes.

Diamonds equalised soon after before Pointer set up Louise Barbour for the winner on 85 minutes, with a chip over the keeper.

Kershaw Premier

Foxton 1 Chatteris Town 2

Chatteris Town won at Foxton with goals from Craig Gillies and Gary Smith.

ChromaSport Peterborough League

Division 2

Ketton Rs 1 Tydd SM 2

Tydd St Mary battled back from a goal down to win with second-half headers from Paul Newcombe and man of the match James Woods.

Under 13

Oundle 0 MSS 2

March Soccer School took the points in an entertaining game.

A first half goal from Chaz Thurlby was doubled late in the second half when Joseph Tully smashed home following some great individual skill from Jenson Carpenter. Bailey Spinks was awarded MoM.

Peterborough Junior Alliance League U14

Holbeach 1 March Pk Rgs 0

March Park Rangers were involved in an excellent game and were very unlucky to go down by the only goal of the game against a very strong team. MoM: The whole team.

Peterborough League results

Premier: Stilton U v Leverington P-P, Stilton unable to raise a side; Wisbech Tn Res v Pinchbeck P-P, Wisbech unable to raise a side.

Division One: Spalding United R 2 Long Sutton 3; Sutton Bridge 5 Riverside 1.

Division Two: Ketton R 1 Tydd St Mary 2; Leverington Res 2 Crowland T R 1.

Division Three: Brotherhood 19 Sutton Bridge R 0.

Division Four: Long Sutton Res 2 FC Peterborough R 3.

PFA Jnr Cup: Tydd St Mary Res 0 Holbeach Bank 0 (Pen 4-5).

Division Five: Eunice Hunt’n 12 Leverington A 0; Wisbech Acorns U21 0 Glinton & N R 1.

Fixtures

Premier: Holbeach United R v Leverington, Sawtry v Wisbech Town Res.

Division One: Oundle T v Long Sutton, Sutton Bridge v Pb Polonia.

Division Two: Tydd St Mary v Pinchbeck R.

Division Three: FC Peterborough v Sutton Bridge R.

Division Four: Long Sutton Res v AFC Stanground B.

Division Five: Leverington A v Orton Rg.