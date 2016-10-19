Managerial changes announced at March

March Town United have moved quickly to fill the management void left by the departure of Chris Bartlett.

The Hares have appointed Mel Mattless and Roy Brand at the GER with Bartlett leaving the club following Saturday’s 7-0 Thurlow Nunn First Division mauling at Holland FC.

On Monday, the club Tweeted: “The club are pleased to announce that Mel Mattless and Roy Brand shall be taking over first team duties until the end of the season.”

Mattless and Brand were part of the management team at Wisbech Town Reserves.

In a statement released by the Fenmen on Tuesday, Brand said: “Mel has been handed a great opportunity to manage the March Town first team for the remainder of the season which he has accepted.

“He has asked me to be his assistant which I have also accepted. We are both sad to be leaving Wisbech Town and working with Danny (Hughes). We wish the club and Danny every success for the future.”

Wisbech Town thanked both men for their efforts and wished them well at March.

Bartlett was in charge of the Hares for three seasons.

A brief Tweet by the club on Saturday night stated: “Chairman Phil White, the board and the club would like to thank Chris for his hard work and wish him all the best for the future.”

Bartlett responded by saying: “I’d like to go on record to say an enormous thank you to the very hard-working board at March Town for the opportunity to manage a club. Our results have not been good enough for a variety of reasons, but ultimately the buck stops here and they are absolutely within their rights to relieve me of the position of first team manager.

“My wholehearted thanks to all of the brilliant people that have supported me there and, although disappointed, the decision should be respected.”

