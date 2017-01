Players and parents of Manea Strikers U12’s thank Trevor Fox of Fox’s of Manea Haulage Contractors for sponsoring their new playing kit.

Back row: Trevor Fox presenting captain Harry Fox with one of the shirts, then from left: Ben Thomas, William Evans, Aled Guy, William Ramsay, Jack Tuck, Tom Fry.

Front: Nathan Marsh, William Powell, Jack Rolfe, Jayden Cole, Jake Bullock.

Missing from photo is Alex Walpole.