March and Wisbech’s blank football weekend

Wisbech Town’s ChromaSport UCL Premier Division match away to Kirby Muxloe on Saturday was called off due to a waterlogged pitch.

A new date is to be confirmed for the tenth-spot Fenmen, who go to Northampton ON Chenecks next Saturday. Their Reserve team beat Uppingham Town 4-2, with goals from Luke Whyatt, Brad Williams, Charlie Talmage and Curtis Knight.

In Thurlow Nunn League Division One, Wisbech St Mary lost 3-1 at home to Diss Town (scorer: Simon Bates; att: 39).March, who had no fixture, travel to Halstead Town next weekend and Saints go to Dereham Town.

In the Kershaw Premier League Cup, Chatteris Town lost at Fulbourn Institute 3-1 (Craig Gillies).