March and Wisbech St Mary back in Thurlow Nunn First Division

March Town Utd FC and Wisbech St Mary FC have been provisionally allocated back into the Thurlow Nunn League First Division for next season.

This includes promoted sides Little Oakley and Spixworth.

Provisional First Division line-up next season: AFC Sudbury Res, Braintree Town Res, Cornard United, Debenham LC, Diss Town, Downham Town, Framlingham Town, Halstead Town, Holland FC, King’s Lynn Town Res, Leiston Res, Little Oakley, March Town United, Needham Market, Norwich Utd Res, Spixworth, Swaffham Town, Team Bury, Whitton United, Wisbech St Mary, Woodbridge Town,