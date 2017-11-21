March and Wisbech St Mary FC suffer defeats

The two Fenland Thurlow Nunn League First Division sides suffered defeats at the weekend.
March Town United 1 Little Oakley 3
Chris Gunkel was on target for the Hares.
March: Beeny; A Brand, J Brand, Cable, Cooper, Gunkel, Harrison, Logan, M Mattless, Pepper, Rawson. Substitutes: Smith, Woods, Young.
Halstead Town 5
Wisbech St Mary 2
Goals for Saints came from Jack Mockford on 19 minutes and Jack Friend (22).
Wisbech St Mary: Baker, Barker, Burrows, Chilton, Davey, Easey, Friend, Gibson, Goult, Mockford, Smith. Substitutes: Hughes, Rust.
On Saturday March Town United go to Team Bury while Wisbech St Mary entertain Diss Town.
On Tuesday Saints travel to Downham Town in the League Cup.
Almost Done!
Registering with Fenland Citizen means you're ok with our terms and conditions.