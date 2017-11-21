Search

March and Wisbech St Mary FC suffer defeats

Football stock
The two Fenland Thurlow Nunn League First Division sides suffered defeats at the weekend.

March Town United 1 Little Oakley 3

Chris Gunkel was on target for the Hares.

March: Beeny; A Brand, J Brand, Cable, Cooper, Gunkel, Harrison, Logan, M Mattless, Pepper, Rawson. Substitutes: Smith, Woods, Young.

Halstead Town 5

Wisbech St Mary 2

Goals for Saints came from Jack Mockford on 19 minutes and Jack Friend (22).

Wisbech St Mary: Baker, Barker, Burrows, Chilton, Davey, Easey, Friend, Gibson, Goult, Mockford, Smith. Substitutes: Hughes, Rust.

On Saturday March Town United go to Team Bury while Wisbech St Mary entertain Diss Town.

On Tuesday Saints travel to Downham Town in the League Cup.