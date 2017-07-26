March and Wisbech St Mary kick-off campaigns

Have your say

Two local sides kick-off in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division this weekend.

Saturday sees March Town United entertain Holland FC, while Wisbech St Mary travel to Woodbridge Town

On Tuesday the Hares of March host near neighbours Downham Town.

Wisbech St Mary are at home to Swaffham Town 24 hours later.

Neither side are involved in the FA Cup, so a week on Saturday March Town take a trip to Halstead Town, while St Mary travel to new league outfit Little Oakley.

Saints last night welcomed neighbours Wisbech Town to the ABC Quality Meats Stadium for their final pre-season friendly.