March and Wisbech St Mary lose season starters

First Division

March Town United 0 Holland FC 3;

Wisbech St Mary 3 Woodbridge Town 7

The Hares, who last night hosted Downham Town and on Saturday travel to Halstead Town, lost their season opener.

Holland scored twice in the first half and once in the second, featuring a brace from outside the box by Tom Holdstock in each half.

Jack Friend netted a hat-trick for Wisbech St Mary. Saints tonight (Aug 2) travel to Cambs Leaguers Chatteris Town, who drew their pre-season friendly 1-1 (Alex Ashley) with King’s Lynn Reserves on Friday.

Clive Rayner is the new Lilies reserve team manager, assisted by Gary Birch and Russell Armstrong.