March FC begin FA Vase journey at home to Peterborough NS

Whitton United 2

March Town United 0

The Hares crashed at Whitton in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division.

Attendance: 73.

The previous Tuesday March had triumphed 4-2 over top five side King’s Lynn Town Res (att: 76) with Toby Allen striking a hat-trick and sub Luke Pepper also on target.

It leaves March midway in the table in 12th spot.

Last night the Hares hosted Needham Market Reserves in the First Division KO Cup and next Saturday they begin their FA Vase journey at home to Peterborough Northern Star.

PNS at the weekend lost at Newport Pagnell Town 4–1 in the ChromaSport United Counties League Premier Division and are in 15th place.