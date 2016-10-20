March hit nine in PFA cup shock

Under 18

MSS 9 Glinton &

Northborough Black 1

The March lads were again up against an older team two leagues above them in the U18 PFA Cup.

Terrific team spirit throughout saw the home side take an early lead but the score was soon level.

March were soon back into their stride and found themselves with a 3-1 lead at the break, while stepping up a gear in the second half.

Goalscorers for MSS were Conyard, Allen, Cable, J. Monaghan, Cavozzi, Revell, Halls.

Under 13

Sawtry Colts 1

March Soccer School 3

MSS turned in a solid performance after a goalless first half in abysmal weather conditions. The Blues took control with goals from Jenson Carpenter and MoM Jack Hayes. Sawtry pulled one back before Duke Higham sealed the victory with a late third goal.

Under 12

MSS 2

Leverington 1

In an entertaining match the home side bagged the points with the goal scorers being Brandon Wojtowych and Archie Cullum.

Under 14 Girls

MSS 3 Comberton Crusaders 0

March were into their stride in the second period and dominated. Three well-struck goals came from Rebecca Moy and Georgia Stimon (2), with a terrific all-round solid team performance.