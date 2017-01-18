March hold leaders Coggeshall to a draw

Thurlow Nunn League

First Division

AFC March TU 0

Coggeshall Town 0

The Hares held the league leaders Coggeshall Town to a draw on Saturday.

Coggeshall have only been beaten twice this seasaon, and have scored 59 goals in 26 games, but March and sticksman Dave Beeny kept a clean sheet.

Both games the two teams have faced each other in this season have finished as draws.

March would like to thank 3QSports for supplying and part sponsoring their new tracksuits.

The 16th-placed Hares host Diss Town next Saturday.

March: Beeny, Murfett, J Mattless, Jackson, Thompson, M Mattless, Wykes, Allen, Jalo, Murfitt, Brand. Subs: R Conyard, Logan, Whyatt, Brady, Youles.