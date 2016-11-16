Search

March keeper Curtis stars in PFA Cup penalty shoot-out versus Deeping

Rob Conyard (16), a player, Coach and Referee at the Club who was honoured and proudly laid the Poppy Wreath on behalf of all at March Soccer School at the March Town Remembrance Parade. All March Soccer School teams who played this weekend sported poppies and paid tributes and respect with a minutes silence before their games in Remembrance. BAOvnBpBtBzIo6o3qA_d

Rob Conyard (16), a player, Coach and Referee at the Club who was honoured and proudly laid the Poppy Wreath on behalf of all at March Soccer School at the March Town Remembrance Parade. All March Soccer School teams who played this weekend sported poppies and paid tributes and respect with a minutes silence before their games in Remembrance. BAOvnBpBtBzIo6o3qA_d

0
Have your say

U18

March Soccer School 1

Hungate Rovers U10s would like to say a massive thank- you to Dave Loates of Pronto Containers Ltd for the sponsored rain jackets they received on Saturday.

Hungate Rovers U10s would like to say a massive thank- you to Dave Loates of Pronto Containers Ltd for the sponsored rain jackets they received on Saturday.

Deeping Rangers Blue 1

(2-1 pens)

Rob Conyard fired home in the first half of this competitive PFA Cup match against the Division One leaders.

In the dying moments Deeping equalised, taking the fast-paced game into a penalty shoot-out.

Tom Hinton and Rob Conyard converted for March and the impressive goalkeeper Will Curtis pulled off outstanding saves to take MSS through to the next round.

U16

Foxton 4

March Park Rangers 7

Rangers led from the fourth minute onwards but Foxton ensured that the game was keenly contested.

Star man Dom Webb scored three, Jack Stockdale 2 with the other goals coming from Brad Lawrence and Brandon Pearce.

U15

MSS 5

Longstanton Colts 2

The visitors scored first but March responded quickly with 2 goals from Jordan Palmby. A second half hat-trick came from Alfie Asher, while players of the match went to Matteo Cavozzi and Dylan Rowlett.

March stay top with eight wins from eight games.

U14 Girls

Burwell Tigers 5

MSS 1

This cup match was always going to be tough for an under-strength March squad but the scoreline doesn’t reflect how well the visitors played in awful conditions.

Jessica Conyard scored following great team work.

U12

MSS 2

Bourne Tn Juniors Claret 1

Archie Cullum bagged the opener before Bourne levelled. Alex Neve struck perfectly to take the March boys through to the next round of the Hereward Cup.

March Park Rangers Girls 1  March Town Athletic 3

Rangers put on their best team performance in wet conditions in a hard-fought close game. Rangers’ goal came from Keira Swanson and PoM was Bethany Kent.