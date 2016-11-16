March keeper Curtis stars in PFA Cup penalty shoot-out versus Deeping

U18
March Soccer School 1
Deeping Rangers Blue 1
(2-1 pens)
Rob Conyard fired home in the first half of this competitive PFA Cup match against the Division One leaders.
In the dying moments Deeping equalised, taking the fast-paced game into a penalty shoot-out.
Tom Hinton and Rob Conyard converted for March and the impressive goalkeeper Will Curtis pulled off outstanding saves to take MSS through to the next round.
U16
Foxton 4
March Park Rangers 7
Rangers led from the fourth minute onwards but Foxton ensured that the game was keenly contested.
Star man Dom Webb scored three, Jack Stockdale 2 with the other goals coming from Brad Lawrence and Brandon Pearce.
U15
MSS 5
Longstanton Colts 2
The visitors scored first but March responded quickly with 2 goals from Jordan Palmby. A second half hat-trick came from Alfie Asher, while players of the match went to Matteo Cavozzi and Dylan Rowlett.
March stay top with eight wins from eight games.
U14 Girls
Burwell Tigers 5
MSS 1
This cup match was always going to be tough for an under-strength March squad but the scoreline doesn’t reflect how well the visitors played in awful conditions.
Jessica Conyard scored following great team work.
U12
MSS 2
Bourne Tn Juniors Claret 1
Archie Cullum bagged the opener before Bourne levelled. Alex Neve struck perfectly to take the March boys through to the next round of the Hereward Cup.
March Park Rangers Girls 1 March Town Athletic 3
Rangers put on their best team performance in wet conditions in a hard-fought close game. Rangers’ goal came from Keira Swanson and PoM was Bethany Kent.