March keeper Curtis stars in PFA Cup penalty shoot-out versus Deeping

U18

March Soccer School 1

Hungate Rovers U10s would like to say a massive thank- you to Dave Loates of Pronto Containers Ltd for the sponsored rain jackets they received on Saturday.

Deeping Rangers Blue 1

(2-1 pens)

Rob Conyard fired home in the first half of this competitive PFA Cup match against the Division One leaders.

In the dying moments Deeping equalised, taking the fast-paced game into a penalty shoot-out.

Tom Hinton and Rob Conyard converted for March and the impressive goalkeeper Will Curtis pulled off outstanding saves to take MSS through to the next round.

U16

Foxton 4

March Park Rangers 7

Rangers led from the fourth minute onwards but Foxton ensured that the game was keenly contested.

Star man Dom Webb scored three, Jack Stockdale 2 with the other goals coming from Brad Lawrence and Brandon Pearce.

U15

MSS 5

Longstanton Colts 2

The visitors scored first but March responded quickly with 2 goals from Jordan Palmby. A second half hat-trick came from Alfie Asher, while players of the match went to Matteo Cavozzi and Dylan Rowlett.

March stay top with eight wins from eight games.

U14 Girls

Burwell Tigers 5

MSS 1

This cup match was always going to be tough for an under-strength March squad but the scoreline doesn’t reflect how well the visitors played in awful conditions.

Jessica Conyard scored following great team work.

U12

MSS 2

Bourne Tn Juniors Claret 1

Archie Cullum bagged the opener before Bourne levelled. Alex Neve struck perfectly to take the March boys through to the next round of the Hereward Cup.

March Park Rangers Girls 1 March Town Athletic 3

Rangers put on their best team performance in wet conditions in a hard-fought close game. Rangers’ goal came from Keira Swanson and PoM was Bethany Kent.