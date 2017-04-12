March Ladies’ first league defeat comes in April

S Tech League North

March Town Ladies 2 Swineshead Institute 4

The Hares suffered their first league defeat on Sunday.

The opponents took a 2-0 lead in an end-to-end game, with Ella Nutter going close for the Hares. Keeper Tori Sharpe was also in good form, but couldn’t stop Swineshead going 3-0 up.

Adele Munday scored an excellent goal from the edge of the area to reduce the deficit and PoM Jade Pointer also hit a great shot into the far corner but Swineshead also got another. Sydney Davis hit the post late on as the Hares pushed for more goals.

Manager Gary Davis said: “To lose our first league game in April is a good record at any level and the team played well – we just didn’t put our chances away.”

The Hares next take on Ketton at home on Easter Sunday.

Under 13

March Soccer School made hay while the sun shone in a 12-3 victory over Sawtry Colts.

Goals rained in from Dan Cave (6), Jenson Carpenter (2), Duke Higham (2) plus singles for Riley Collier-Holland and MoM Joseph Tully.

Peterborough

Junior Alliance U14

Wisbech Acorns 8 March Park Rangers 4

March played really well in the first half and deservedly turned round at half-time leading 3-2 through goals from Lewis Kent, Berzan Gokman and Dalton ‘DJ’ Moore.

The second half started really badly for March, conceding a goal in the first attack and quickly conceding three more goals.

They scored a well deserved fourth goal with a Moore penalty.

MoM: Jonathon Marsh.