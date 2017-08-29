March Ladies hat-tricks a Shaw thing

Histon Tn Ladies 2

March Town Ladies 9

The Hares finished their last pre-season friendly with a strong performance at Histon Town.

Shannon Shaw scored a first half hat-trick with some cool finishing. Shaw then set up Georgia Brown for a fourth goal.

Histon made it 4-2 on 50 minutes before Naomi McGarvie scored a second half hat-trick with some fine finishing. Shannon Kelly also scored into the far corner and Shaw scored a fourth. Hares keeper Tori Sharpe was in great form in between the sticks throughout the game.

Fulbourn Institute 2

March Ladies 1

A disappointing result from a strong performance by the Hares who controlled the first half and took the lead when debutant Shannon Shaw shot across the opposition’s keeper.

The Hares played really well for 60 minutes but further chances went begging. Fulbourn equalised with their first chance on the hour and despite further efforts from Lyndsey Churchyard and Adele Munday, Fulbourn took the lead with a long range cross/shot ten minutes later.

The Hares would like to thank coal merchants Newton & Sims for sponsoring the footballs for the coming season, which kicks off on Sunday with a home FA Cup tie versus Peterborough United (2pm).

It’s going to a tough challenge against higher opponents. The club house is open from 12.30pm and food is also available. A big crowd is expected with the Hares hoping to have a local youth team as mascots to mark the occasion.