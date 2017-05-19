March Ladies lose perfect away record

S Tech League

Boston United Ladies 3 March Town Ladies 1

The Hares lost their 100 per cent away record with their last trip on the road.

The Pilgrims started very strongly and were 3-0 up in 20 minutes. The Hares started to play good football after this period and PoM Georgia Brown hit the inside of the post from 30 yards. Keeper Tori Sharpe was equal to anything thrown at her and then Brown scored a cracking 25-yarder as the Hares pushed for more goals.

Livvy Hodges and Emma Searle went close but the points were beyond reach.

Photo: Jon Sharpe

Peterborough Junior Alliance U14

March Park Rgs 0 Thurlby 1

This was an excellent game of football. March created the best chances but their defence was undone 10 minutes from the end. An excellent all-round team performance.

MoM: The team.

l Season tickets for the forthcoming Wisbech Town FC 2017-18 season will be available to buy from June 1. “Early bird” pricing is applicable during the first two months. Season tickets purchased during June: Adults £70, concessions £50. July: £90/ £70; after 31/07/17 – £110/£90.

For more information, contact Gavin Clarey (gav@wisbechtownfc.co.uk).

l Chatteris Town FC will be holding their AGM on Monday, June 19, at 7.15 pm at their West Street, Chatteris, HQ.

All welcome!