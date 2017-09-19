March Ladies make blistering four-goal start to League Cup

Cambs FA League Cup March Town Ladies 6

Orton Rangers Ladies 0

The Hares made a blistering start in their 1st Round Cambs FA League Cup game at home to Orton Rangers, going 4-0 up in 12 minutes.

Emma Frost latched on to a Shannon Shaw pass for the first, then Shaw calmly shot into the far corner to make it 2-0.

Frost got a second and then Shannon Kelly scored from 15 yards for a fourth.

There were strong performances from Gemma Ramsey and Fern Paterson, but the two remaining goals came late. PoM Kelly run through from the halfway line to score and completed her hat-trick with an exquisite chip.

Cambs Kershaw

Premier Division

Linton Granta 3

Chatteris Town 2

By Dan Mason

Three goals in six minutes proved pivotal to the Lilies’ undoing at Meadow Lane.

Having established a first-half advantage, a repeat of last week’s second-half disaster shouldn’t have been part of the script.

Despite Scott Callaghan heading in his second goal in as many games in the opening five minutes, the hosts regularly threatened at the other end.

Lilies’ shot-stopper Ryan Rayner witnessed chances evade the woodwork on a couple of occasions whilst getting involved where it hurts to deny an earlier equaliser.

However, his goalkeeping prowess failed to prevent a home comeback late in the second period, fuelled by an Andrew Palmer treble as the visitors capitulated.

It could have been worse if the linesman didn’t flag for offside, which ultimately proved to be the changing point just before the hour mark.

Perhaps the only highlight from an away perspective was Ben Amery netting his first goal for the club to put his side two clear, smashing into an open net following a defensive mix-up.

Skipper Ben Matthews and substitute Gary Smith were others who looked lively in blue and white, the former seeing efforts head narrowly wide of the target while trying to create chances for others.

But it wasn’t enough for Town who lose their unbeaten streak due to letting yet another lead slip.

The Lilies lie seventh in the table.

Lilies: Ryan Rayner, Scott Callaghan, Dean Grogan, Simon Howard, Karl Anderson, Aidan Hollis, Josh Dodman (sub Brandon Ransome 71), Ben Amery, Scott Taylor (Gary Smith 67), Adam Parmenter (Alex Ashley 79), Ben Matthews.

Goals: Linton Granta – Palmer (79’, 83’ and 85’). Chatteris Town – Callaghan (5’), Amery (32’).

Cautions: Chatteris – Dodman (foul), Anderson (dissent). Referee: Jordan Cushen.