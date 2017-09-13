March Ladies off the mark at ICA

S Tech Prem League ICA Ladies 0

March Town Ladies 2

The Hares won their first league match in the Premiership at ICA.

Early chances fell to both teams as Adele Munday, Naomi McGarvie and Shannon Shaw went close.

On 35 minutes, a Claire Newton free kick found Shaw, who drew the defender and then scored from close range. PoM Ella Nutter then cleared off the line from an ICA corner.

In the second half, a Chas Miller through ball played Emma Frost, whose first effort was saved by the keeper but Frost followed the rebound to make it 2-0.

l March Soccer School started their U14 campaign with a victory in the 9-3 goal-fest v Netherton Hawks. Despite twice falling behind The Blues rolled their sleeves up and passed their way to a great away win.

Goals from Dan Cave (6) and singles from Quinn Canavan, Jack Hayes and Jenson Carpenter.

Midfielder Joe Tully was deserved MoM.