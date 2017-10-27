March Ladies runners-up in Armed Forces Grantham 6-A-Side

The Hares were invited to play in the Armed Forces 6-A-Side Ladies Cup in Grantham on Tuesday to Wednesday, October 24-25 and finished runners-up.

The competition, to promote grass roots football in the armed services, had March Town as the only civilian team with nine Army teams. Being a civilian team, it was an opportunity to learn about the British Army and for the services it was an opportunity to find out more about playing for teams outside of the military environment.

The Hares played nine games, winning five and drawing two, and finished fourth in the league. It meant that they made the cut for the semi-finals and played 4 Royal Artillery (the tournament favourites). In a very physical game, the Hares won 2-1 (goals from Shannon Shaw and Charley Miller) and made it to the final.

In a tight game, the Hares lost 0-1 to 29 Royal Logistics Corp and finished runners-up.

Hares manager Gary Davis said: “The team had a fantastic couple of days away in Grantham and the Army were great hosts. Most of the teams were very physical and fit, which made it a great challenge for the ladies and some are nursing their bruises but it was an honour to be part of a military event.

“The team did me proud both on the and off the pitch, making some good friends with many of the Army units and hopefully encouraging some of the players to participate in civilian leagues over the weekends.”

Having now played in competitions with the Army and the RAF, March Town have created some strong links with the armed services and will be playing a friendly against the Royal Logistic Corps team in the New Year, plus are also organising an inter-service and civilian tournament. Any female clubs interested in being involved, please contact Gary for further details (07824 337771).

Team, back, from left: Gary Davis (manager), Shannon Kelly, Charley Miller, Tori Sharpe, Gemma Ramsey, Emma Searle. Front: Shannon Shaw, Kayleigh Churchyard, Livvi Hodges, Ella Nutter, Adele Munday.