March Ladies skipper Pointer bows out on champion note

The GER Stadium was the venue for the March Town Ladies end of season presentation on Sunday.

The Hares celebrated their S Tech North League title and were presented with the shield.

They only lost two league games all season.

Each player received a trophy and there were specific achievement trophies, all sponsored by Once Upon A Cake.

Most improved player was Kayleigh Churchyard; top goal scorer was Emma Frost; most player of the match votes was Jade Pointer; sponsors’ player was Tori Sharpe; players’ player was Claire Newton; captains’ player was Shannon Kelly; and manager’s player was Sydney Davis.

Manager Gary Davis said: “It was great to also thank those people behind the scenes, whose help is essential to ensure that the team runs smoothly.

“I’m very proud of the team’s achievements over the last four seasons and it’s great to have the challenge of the Premiership next season.

“This season is also the last one for skipper Jade Pointer – who is retiring from playing.

“She has been a great character and player for the club and will be sorely missed on the pitch.”

Jade was presented with gifts from her team mates and supporters, and all hope she continues to be involved with the team.

The Hares are continuing to train during the summer and anyone interested in joining can contact Gary on 07824 337771.

l March Soccer School Under 18’s were crowned Peterborough & District Youth League Division 3 champions following an impressive and exciting play-off final, beating Oakham United U18s 7-2.

Coaches Chris Bird and Mass Cavozzi say it has been a real pleasure and a thoroughly enjoyable and rewarding season; and the club are extremely proud of their great sportsmanship and quality football.

Many thanks to team sponsor Microns Precision Engineering for their continued support and generosity.

Squad: Liam Monaghan, Will Curtis, Arran Wesley, Toby Allen, Jacob Halls, Tom Hinton, Mitchell Smith, Travis Hayes, Stef Cavozzi, Charlie Revell, Luke Cable, Kieran Neville, Rob Conyard, Ben Watson, James Monaghan, Kyle Bird.

March Soccer School are an FA Charter Standard Development Club and run both girls and mixed teams from Under-7’s to Under 18’s.

All are welcome. Please contact info@ marchsoccerschool.co.uk or call 07753 690393 for further information.