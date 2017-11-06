March Ladies strike perfect cup ten against St Ives

League Cup 2nd Rd

March Town Ladies 10 St Ives Development 2

The Hares put in a strong performance at the GER Stadium.

Captain Shannon Kelly scored in the second minute from a free-kick. Emma Frost scored a close range header and Shannon Shaw scored a one-on-one with the keeper, before Charley Miller then scored from the edge of the area. Shaw scored another from close range and Naomi McGarvie also hit a great shot to make it 6-0 at half-time.

A spirited St Ives scored twice in the second half but with Shaw scoring her hat-trick and sub Lyndsey Churchyard scoring a volley, it was a good second half for March too, especially as Kelly and Frost scored their second goals each.

PoM: Livvi Hodges – great performance on the right wing.

Peterborough Junior Alliance U14

Wisbech St Mary 0 March Soccer School 5

March Soccer School recorded an emphatic 5-0 victory over local rivals WSM to remain top of the league.

Goals from the prolific Dan Cave (2) and singles from MoM Josh Kirby, Jack Hayes and Joe Tully were enough to secure the points despite the Blues playing under par. Respect to the host players and supporters who never gave up.

WSM gave a great team performance which wasn’t reflected in the final score.

Player of Match: Josh Wilkinson-Swain.