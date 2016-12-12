March lament a ‘Fergie time’ goal at Whitton

Whitton Utd 2 March Tn Utd 1

March Town United FC were lamenting ‘Fergie time’ on Saturday in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division.

Manchester United under Sir Alex Ferguson seemed to frequently benefit from additional stoppage time which allowed them to score a decisive late goal, and on this occasion Whitton United took advantage.

On 75 minutes the Hares went level thanks to David Jackson.

However, Whitton scored in the 97th minute.

Attendance: 55. March host Team Bury next Saturday.

Cambs 2B

Mepal Sports 7 Upwell Town 0

Upwell first team finished off 2016 in disappointing fashion, suffering their heaviest defeat in six years away to Mepal.

Whilst the scoreline suggests the hosts were dominant from start to finish, the scoreline is more closely attributed to their clinical nature in front of goal, whilst poor decisions on and off the ball saw the result stack up in Mepal’s favour.

Another poor spell in a six-minute slot saw any chance of getting a result slip away - a possible 2-0 down rather than the 5-0 it was.

Whilst the second half performance represented a massive improvement from Upwell, the hosts were able to notch up two more without reply.

After the match Schultz said: “I’m embarrassed. We lost narrowly to them at home last week and should have at least been closer to them this week. Our next match is the first week in 2017, so I’ve got four weeks to repair the damage.”

Cambs 4B

Upwell Reserves 0 Guyhirn 4

Tiago Almeida took charge of his first-ever match this weekend, as they took on league leaders, and promotion favourites, Guyhirn.

Two players were called into work on late notice meaning that Tiago’s team had to play the entire match with 10 men, but worked hard for each other. Guyhirn were 1-0 up at the break after a disputed penalty and scored a second penalty on their way to victory.

Almeida said: “I’m proud of the performance we put in against a well drilled and organised side. Having to put a team together midway through the season hasn’t been easy. Many of the players on show haven’t played together before, so in my opinion will only get better as the season goes on.”