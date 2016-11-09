March Park Rangers six-shooter Keira scoops award

Girls Under 12

March Park Rangers 11

Cambourne Black 0

A fantastic team performance in very windy conditions.

Player of the match Keira Swanson scored a magnificent six, Leoni McDougall scored her first hat-trick and a goal each from Alice Hollis and Bethany Kent sealed the sensational win.

U12

MSS 7 Crowland Juniors 0

A terrific all round team performance.

Goal scorers were Bobby Byles, Brandon Wojtowych, Alex Neve, Brandon Towell (2) and Jack Conyard (2).

U13 PFA Cup

March Soccer School 2

Holbeach 7

March can be proud of their efforts despite a loss to Holbeach, leaders from the Division above.

A penalty from Jenson Carpenter and superb finish from Duke Higham underlined their attitude and desire. MoM: Joseph Tully for his hard work and skill in midfield.

U14 Girls

MSS 11 Holbeach 0

March Soccer School dominated the match. The Holbeach goalkeeper was outstanding and pulled off some terrific saves.

Player of the match Libby Band with a great strike was on the scoresheet first. Further goals were grabbed by Olivia Pedler, Rebecca Moy (2), Megan Tombs (3) and league top scorer Georgia Stimson (4).

Team: Band, Conyard (C), Goode, Mould, Moy, Parrish, Pedler, Rowlett, Stiimson, Timbrell, Tombs, Vail.

U14

Thurlby Tigers 6

March Park Rangers 2

March played really well for 60 minutes before lack of Peterborough Junior Alliance match practice told and they conceded four goals in the last 10 minutes.

Goalscorers for March: Berzan Gokman and Lewis Kent. MoM: The team.

U18

March Soccer School 3

Oundle Town 1

March, looking to retain their top of the table position, had a hard fought match against a strong defensive side and with grit and determination they got their reward with goals from Kyle Bird and Toby Allen.

Team: Allen, Bird, Cable, Cavozzi, Curtis, Halls, Hayes, Hinton, Neville, J Monghan, L Monaghan, Revell, Smith, Watson.