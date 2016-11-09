March Park Rangers six-shooter Keira scoops award

Girls Under 12
March Park Rangers 11
Cambourne Black 0
A fantastic team performance in very windy conditions.
Player of the match Keira Swanson scored a magnificent six, Leoni McDougall scored her first hat-trick and a goal each from Alice Hollis and Bethany Kent sealed the sensational win.
U12
MSS 7 Crowland Juniors 0
A terrific all round team performance.
Goal scorers were Bobby Byles, Brandon Wojtowych, Alex Neve, Brandon Towell (2) and Jack Conyard (2).
U13 PFA Cup
March Soccer School 2
Holbeach 7
March can be proud of their efforts despite a loss to Holbeach, leaders from the Division above.
A penalty from Jenson Carpenter and superb finish from Duke Higham underlined their attitude and desire. MoM: Joseph Tully for his hard work and skill in midfield.
U14 Girls
MSS 11 Holbeach 0
March Soccer School dominated the match. The Holbeach goalkeeper was outstanding and pulled off some terrific saves.
Player of the match Libby Band with a great strike was on the scoresheet first. Further goals were grabbed by Olivia Pedler, Rebecca Moy (2), Megan Tombs (3) and league top scorer Georgia Stimson (4).
Team: Band, Conyard (C), Goode, Mould, Moy, Parrish, Pedler, Rowlett, Stiimson, Timbrell, Tombs, Vail.
U14
Thurlby Tigers 6
March Park Rangers 2
March played really well for 60 minutes before lack of Peterborough Junior Alliance match practice told and they conceded four goals in the last 10 minutes.
Goalscorers for March: Berzan Gokman and Lewis Kent. MoM: The team.
U18
March Soccer School 3
Oundle Town 1
March, looking to retain their top of the table position, had a hard fought match against a strong defensive side and with grit and determination they got their reward with goals from Kyle Bird and Toby Allen.
Team: Allen, Bird, Cable, Cavozzi, Curtis, Halls, Hayes, Hinton, Neville, J Monghan, L Monaghan, Revell, Smith, Watson.