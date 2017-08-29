March Rangers net early sponsor double from The Nottingham

Even though the new season is only just underway, local junior football team March Rangers have already netted an impressive double − two new team kits thanks to The Nottingham.

The outfit’s under-seven and U15 teams will now play in shirts emblazoned with the Harrison Murray Estate Agency and The Nottingham (of which Harrison Murray is part) logos respectively.

Steve Wilson, who manages both teams, visited The Nottingham’s March branch this week to be presented with the new-look kit.

Harrison Murray senior residential manager Nicola Roberts said: “We are well known for supporting deserving local organisations and initiatives and have been supporters of March Rangers for some time.

“It is our pleasure to be sponsoring two teams to the tune of £500, and we hope they have fantastic seasons. Branch staff will certainly be attending some of their games to cheer them on.”

Nicola’s colleague Carrie-Anne Johnson, a customer reviewer with The Nottingham, added: “March Rangers is an organisation right at the heart of our community so it fits perfectly with our ethos to support them in this way. We are very proud to be involved.”

Photo: Steve Wilson, manager of March Rangers’ under-seven and U15 teams, with senior residential manager Nicola Roberts (left) and customer reviewer Carrie-Anne Johnson.