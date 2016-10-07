March Saracens’ Ash fires in four versus Tydd St Mary

K. Lynn Sunday League

March Saracens 7

Tydd St Mary 2

Tydd took a two-goal lead but Saracens replied via substitute James Hazel and in the second half Karl Anderson, James Schumann and MoM Ash Taylor (4).

ChromaSport Peterborough League Division 2

Spalding Tn 0 Tydd SM 2

Tydd St Mary came out on top of this derby despite losing James Woods after just five minutes with a badly dislocated finger.

The Saints took the lead on 17 minutes when a free-kick 25 yards out from Paul Newcombe deflected in off a Spalding Town player and Tom Coote’s ankle.

In the second half Tydd held strong and with just 10 minutes left Max Burrell and Ryan Jones set up Tim Lowe at the far post to slam home left-footed.

MoM: Devon Furness.

Under 12

March Soccer School 3 FC Peterborough 2

March twice trailed but well worked team goals were netted by Archie Cullum, Alex Neve and Bailey Yeomans.

Junior Alliance U14

Crowland 3

March Rangers 6

Rangers bounced back with goals from Lewis Kent, Kallum Jupp 2, Berzan Gokman, Dean Swanson and Robert Shepherd. MoM: Dean Swanson.

U16

Ely C’y 1 March Pk Rgrs 1

Brandon Pearce found space to shoot from 35 yards out but Ely levelled with four minutes to go. PoM: Pearce and Callum Kirby, a commanding display at the back.

U18

Oundle Town 1

March Soccer School 7

March dominated the first period but only led with a goal by Jacob Halls.

A super second half saw further goals coming from Luke Cable, Rob Conyard, Tom Hinton and Toby Allen.