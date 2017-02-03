March Soccer School come back at Leverington

U12

Leverington 2 MSS 5

Byles grabbed the opening goal for March but Leverington quickly responded and led just before the break.

March came out strongly during the second period and impressed with well struck goals from Conyard, Wojtowych and Towell to seal the win. An entertaining match between two good footballing teams.

Girls under 12

March Pk Rgs 2 Newmarket Tn 3

March dominated an entertaining and physical game.

March took the lead through PoM Elisha Guy, Newmarket then equalised, March took the lead once again through Leoni McDougall. Newmarket equalised once again and scored two minutes before the final whistle.